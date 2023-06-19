Apple iPhone 15 Pro models may get massive price hike

June 19, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

Apple is expected to introduce its iPhone 15 series later this year with the launch of four new models. These could include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Max, iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra.

Now a recent report has claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro models could get a substantial price hike. As part of an interview with CNBC, Wall Street analyst Dan Ives has claimed that Apple will increase the price of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max by up to $200 (around ₹16,490).

This translates to about ₹16,490 in India when converted. To recall, the Cupertino company had not raised the prices of the iPhone 14 Pro variants in the U.S. last year. Now as per the report, Apple’s upcoming devices will be more expensive in the U.S. as well.

Additionally, the source mentions that other international markets that witnessed massive price hikes on last year’s iPhone 14 Pro models will be experiencing a hike for the second time in 2023.

Last year, the iPhone 14 Pro was launched in India at ₹1,29,900 for the base model. In comparison, the same handset was priced in the U.S. at $999 (approximately ₹82,380).

So, if the company ends up increasing the asking price of the iPhone 15 series by $200, then it could be launched at $1,199 in the U.S..

This translates to around ₹99,000 in India, but going by Apple’s pricing strategy in the region over the last few years, the new devices will be substantially more expensive in India compared to the U.S..

To recall, the India price of the iPhone 14 Pro model was almost ₹47,500 higher than the U.S. market.

It is important to note that Apple has not revealed any information on the Indian prices of the upcoming devices, so we will have to wait a while longer to know more.

