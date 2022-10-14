Apple fined in Brazil, ordered to sell iPhone with charger

Apple had claimed it made the decision in order to reduce carbon emissions

Reuters SAO PAULO
October 14, 2022 11:08 IST

A file photo of the Apple iPhone SE | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A Brazilian court on Thursday fined Apple Inc. 100 million reais ($19 million) and ruled that battery chargers must come with new iPhones sold in the country.

The Sao Paulo state court ruled against Apple in a lawsuit, filed by the association of borrowers, consumers and taxpayers, that argued that the company commits abusive practices by selling its flagship product without a charger.

Apple said it will appeal the decision.

Previously, the tech firm argued that the practice had the purpose of reducing carbon emissions.

"It is evident that, under the justification of a 'green initiative,' the defendant imposes on the consumer a required purchase of charger adaptors that were previously supplied along with the product," said the court's decision.

