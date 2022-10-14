Technology

Apple fined in Brazil, ordered to sell iPhone with charger

A file photo of the Apple iPhone SE

A file photo of the Apple iPhone SE | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A Brazilian court on Thursday fined Apple Inc. 100 million reais ($19 million) and ruled that battery chargers must come with new iPhones sold in the country.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The Sao Paulo state court ruled against Apple in a lawsuit, filed by the association of borrowers, consumers and taxpayers, that argued that the company commits abusive practices by selling its flagship product without a charger.

Apple said it will appeal the decision.

Previously, the tech firm argued that the practice had the purpose of reducing carbon emissions.

"It is evident that, under the justification of a 'green initiative,' the defendant imposes on the consumer a required purchase of charger adaptors that were previously supplied along with the product," said the court's decision.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
technology (general)
Related Articles
Apple to sell video ad slots in early 2023
India to press Apple, Samsung for faster 5G software upgrades in phones
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2022 11:10:19 am | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/apple-iphone-14-iphone-se-fined-in-brazil-ordered-to-sell-smartphone-with-charger/article66008681.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY