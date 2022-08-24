Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India amid China woes

The company has been working with suppliers to ramp up production in India and shorten the lag in manufacturing new iPhones.

Reuters
August 24, 2022 14:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Apple Inc logo is shown outside the company’s 2016 Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S. | Photo Credit: STEPHEN LAM

Apple Inc plans to start manufacturing iPhone 14 in India as the U.S. tech giant seeks alternatives to China after Xi administration's clashes with Washington and lockdowns across the country disrupted production, Bloomberg News reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The company has been working with suppliers to ramp up production in India and shorten the lag in manufacturing new iPhones from the typical six to nine months for previous launches, the report said on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Apple's Taiwan-based supplier Foxconn has studied the process of shipping items from China and assembling the iPhone 14 at its plant outside southern Indian city of Chennai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Production of the first iPhone 14s from India is likely to be completed in late-October or November, the report added.

Also Read
Apple supplier BOE, others say production hit by Sichuan power rationing

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The company has been shifting some areas of iPhone production from China to other markets including India, the world's second-biggest smartphone market, and is also planning to assemble iPad tablets there.

India and countries such as Mexico and Vietnam are becoming increasingly important to contract manufacturers supplying American brands as they try to diversify production away from China.

Last week, Nikkei reported the tech giant's suppliers are in talks to produce Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam for the first time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app