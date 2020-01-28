Watch | Apple iPad's 10th anniversary

Exactly 10 years ago, Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs, introduced one of the company’s most successful products, the iPad. iPad, is a cross between a laptop and a phone. However, the device was more than just a bigger iPhone and turned out to be more popular than expected. It was first priced at $499 and the company sold over 400 million units of the iPad by later 2018. Today, Apple sells the iPad in four categories- iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Pro, and iPad Air, with premium features including A12X Bionic chip, Apple Pencil support, up to 1TB storage and Liquid Retina Display.