Apple Intelligence’s advanced features may cost users $20

Apple has announced an upgraded Siri, as well as a host of other features including writing assistants for emails, image generation and personalised emojis as a part of Apple Intelligence

Published - August 09, 2024 01:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Apple could charge its users as much as $20 for using its advanced AI features.

FILE PHOTO: Apple could charge its users as much as $20 for using its advanced AI features. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple could charge its users as much as $20 for using its advanced AI features as the iPhone maker could pass down the steep cost of investing in AI to its users, CNBC reported.

OpenAI and Microsoft follow a similar model where users are given free access to a limited number of basic AI features, while a subscription if required if they want the complete range. 

Apple has announced an upgraded Siri, as well as a host of other features including writing assistants for emails, image generation and personalised emojis as a part of Apple Intelligence. 

The features are expected to be rolled out gradually region-wise with the launch itself being pushed until October. 

