Apple Intelligence users share examples of wrong, funny AI summary notifications

Several users have shared examples of how wrong and literal these summaries can often be

Updated - November 18, 2024 12:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Apple has released a host of new AI features including the AI notification summaries with Apple Intelligence for the iOS 18.1 update.

FILE PHOTO: Apple has released a host of new AI features including the AI notification summaries with Apple Intelligence for the iOS 18.1 update. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple has released a host of new AI features including the AI notification summaries with Apple Intelligence for the iOS 18.1 update last month. While the feature uses AI to meaningfully summarise notifications so users can scan quickly through the major pointers, several users have shared examples of how wrong and literal these summaries can often be.  

Andrew Schmidt, a techie himself posted a screenshot of X where Apple AI summary had analysed a text message his mother sent him saying, “That hike almost killed me!” as “Attempted suicide but recovered and hiked in Redlands and Palm Springs.” 

The notifications from the security cameras also alarmed people usually with how they were worded. “Multiple people spotted at entrance,” one said, with the user remarking that the AI made it sound like they were in the middle of a “home invasion.”

Apple sells $46 billion worth of iPhones over the summer as AI helps end slump

Some users also gave instances of dry and funny-sounding AI summaries of their texts on a dating app. “Offered a date, declined initially, provided phone number,” a notification said. While another user who was broken up with said he had woken up to a notification reading, “Not feeling romantic spark, apologise for ending things.”

Users can also choose to turn off notification summaries for text messages if they want by going to Settings> Notifications> Summarise Previews and then disable Messages.

Other Apple Intelligence features like the AI in Siri is coming with the iOS 18.2 update next year. 

Published - November 18, 2024 11:53 am IST

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general) / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies

