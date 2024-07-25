GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple Intelligence in Apple Music app may help create AI art for playlists

The button reportedly leads to the new Image Playground feature where users will be able to generate images in a variety of styles like animated, illustrated etc.

Published - July 25, 2024 10:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Apple Intelligence features may come to Apple Music after the iOS 18 update.

FILE PHOTO: Apple Intelligence features may come to Apple Music after the iOS 18 update. | Photo Credit: AP

Apple Intelligence features may come to Apple Music after the iOS 18 update. Apple Music users will be able to generate AI art for their playlists as a part of the new iOS 18 developer beta four update9to5mac reported. 

A code in the update revealed that the developer beta has a ‘Create Image’ button on the editing page of a Playlist in Apple Music. The button reportedly leads to the new Image Playground feature where users will be able to generate images in a variety of styles like animated, illustrated and sketch. 

Apple had announced the Image Playground feature at their annual developer conference WWDC earlier in June this year. 

The feature is still being worked on and will not be available in the iOS 18 beta for testing. But Apple will soon be testing Apple Intelligence feature in the future 1OS 18 beta updates. 

Apple Intelligence Explained | What it does for you

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple Intelligence will reportedly be introducing a complete system of AI capabilities that will assist with image generation, writing, summarisation and so on. 

While there were reports that Apple Intelligence could be delayed until next year spring, there’s no confirmation yet. 

There are several new updates that Apple has released with the iOS developer beta four like a new window sizing option for mirroring the iPhone screen on a Mac system, a new Controls Menu in the Settings for the camera and extended Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging support in the UK, Canada and Spain. 

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / gadgets (general)

