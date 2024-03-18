Apple in talks with Google to bring generative AI features to iPhones: Report 

March 18, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

Apple is in talks with Google to negotiate the use of Gemini to power some generative AI features coming to the iPhones this year.

The two tech giants are in actively negotiating terms that will allow Apple to licence Gemini, Google’s set of generative AI tools to power new features on the upcoming iPhones, a report from Bloomberg said.

While Apple is already working on adding a number of AI features to its upcoming iOS 18 operating system based on its own AI models, the features are expected to be focused on improving and working through on-device processes, rather than being delivered from the cloud, the report said.

A partnership with Google, could bring generative AI features like generating and editing images and texts on the iPhone.

The negotiations with Google, however, highlight that Apple may not be as far ahead in its development of AI tools as was previously speculated.

Apple is working on artificial intelligence offerings similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The iPhone-maker has reportedly built its own framework, known as “Ajax”, to create large language models (LLMs), and is testing a chatbot that some engineers call “Apple GPT”.

News of the negotiations come at a time when Google’s Gemini has been embroiled in controversy over the months.

