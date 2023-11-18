Apple, IBM, Disney, EU, others stop advertising on X after Elon Musk’s antisemitic comments

November 18, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

The European Union, Apple, Disney, and Lionsgate are some of the companies which have stopped advertising on X (formerly Twitter) after owner Elon Musk was criticised for agreeing with antisemitic posts, and other tech companies’ ads were found to have been placed near pro-Nazi content.

The nonprofit group Media Matters reported earlier in the week that ads for companies like Apple, Bravo, IBM, Oracle, and Xfinity had been placed near antisemitic content. IBM condemned the situation and said it would pause advertising on X while it investigated.

Musk reacted angrily and called Media Matters “evil”.

The Hindu also found that ads by UNICEF India and Gates Foundation India, among others, were placed under the accounts of users promoting hate speech.

“The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company,” posted Musk on Saturday, along with a longer statement claiming that media outlets were attacking X’s revenue streams and “deceiving advertisers”.

Separately, the X owner claimed that the phrases “decolonization” and “from the river to the sea” - used in past weeks on X to demand an end to Israeli occupation and to recognise Palestinian land rights - would result in users being suspended. Musk claimed these terms and similar ones “necessarily imply genocide”.

