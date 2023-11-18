HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple, IBM, Disney, EU, others stop advertising on X after Elon Musk’s antisemitic comments

Major advertisers are distancing themselves from X (formerly Twitter) after owner Elon Musk was criticised for antisemitic statements, and other ads were placed near pro-Nazi content

November 18, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Media Matters reported earlier that X ads for companies like Apple, Bravo, IBM, Oracle, and Xfinity had been placed near antisemitic content [File]

Media Matters reported earlier that X ads for companies like Apple, Bravo, IBM, Oracle, and Xfinity had been placed near antisemitic content [File] | Photo Credit: POOL

The European Union, Apple, Disney, and Lionsgate are some of the companies which have stopped advertising on X (formerly Twitter) after owner Elon Musk was criticised for agreeing with antisemitic posts, and other tech companies’ ads were found to have been placed near pro-Nazi content.

The nonprofit group Media Matters reported earlier in the week that ads for companies like Apple, Bravo, IBM, Oracle, and Xfinity had been placed near antisemitic content. IBM condemned the situation and said it would pause advertising on X while it investigated.

ALSO READ
X kept up majority of 300 posts reported for “extreme hate speech:” Report

Musk reacted angrily and called Media Matters “evil”.

The Hindu also found that ads by UNICEF India and Gates Foundation India, among others, were placed under the accounts of users promoting hate speech.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company,” posted Musk on Saturday, along with a longer statement claiming that media outlets were attacking X’s revenue streams and “deceiving advertisers”.

Separately, the X owner claimed that the phrases “decolonization” and “from the river to the sea” - used in past weeks on X to demand an end to Israeli occupation and to recognise Palestinian land rights - would result in users being suspended. Musk claimed these terms and similar ones “necessarily imply genocide”.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / Twitter / discrimination / advertising

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.