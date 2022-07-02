Apple hikes Japan price of iPhone by nearly a fifth

Logo of an Apple store is seen as Apple Inc. reports fourth quarter earnings in Washington, U.S. | Photo Credit: Reuters

July 02, 2022 12:21 IST

The Cupertino, California-based manufacturer's entry level iPhone 13 now costs 117,800 yen ($870), Apple's website showed, compared to 99,800 yen previously.