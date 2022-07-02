Technology

Apple hikes Japan price of iPhone by nearly a fifth

Logo of an Apple store is seen as Apple Inc. reports fourth quarter earnings in Washington, U.S. | Photo Credit: Reuters
ReutersJuly 02, 2022 12:21 IST
Updated: July 02, 2022 19:32 IST

Apple Inc has hiked by nearly a fifth the cost of its flagship iPhone phone in Japan, which is battling a weakening yen currency and rising inflation.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The Cupertino, California-based manufacturer's entry level iPhone 13 now costs 117,800 yen ($870), Apple's website showed, compared to 99,800 yen previously.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With the dollar up 18% against the yen year-to-date, the higher cost of the iPhone, which dominates Japan's smartphone market, comes as consumers' wallets are being squeezed by price hikes for daily necessities.

Also Read
Apple loosens App Store payment policy in Japan

Such widespread hikes are a change for most Japanese following years of stable prices for many products.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Topics
technology (general)
Japan
prices
Read more...