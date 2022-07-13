Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive

In this file photo former Apple chief design officer Jony Ive (L) and Apple CEO Tim Cook inspect the iPhone XR during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California. | Photo Credit: AFP

July 13, 2022 10:10 IST

Jony Ive’s contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it