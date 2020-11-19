Apple halves App Store fees for small developers

If a developer crosses the $1 million mark, the standard commission rate of 30% will be applicable for the remaining year.

Apple has halved App Store commission for developers earning up to $1 million.

"Developers can qualify for the programme and a reduced, 15% commission if they earned up to $1 million in proceeds during the previous calendar year," Apple said in a statement.

Developers can qualify again for the reduced fees when their business drops below the $1 million mark.

The reduced commission is said help small developers have more resources for investing and growing their businesses in the App Store.

"We’re launching this programme to help small business owners,” said CEO Tim Cook.

Apple's move comes at a time when the company is criticised for collecting an app store commission of 30% from all developers.