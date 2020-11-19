Technology

Apple halves App Store fees for small developers

Apple halved App Store commission for developers earning less $1 million   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Apple has halved App Store commission for developers earning up to $1 million.

"Developers can qualify for the programme and a reduced, 15% commission if they earned up to $1 million in proceeds during the previous calendar year," Apple said in a statement.

If a developer crosses the $1 million mark, the standard commission rate of 30% will be applicable for the remaining year.

Developers can qualify again for the reduced fees when their business drops below the $1 million mark.

The reduced commission is said help small developers have more resources for investing and growing their businesses in the App Store.

"We’re launching this programme to help small business owners,” said CEO Tim Cook.

Apple's move comes at a time when the company is criticised for collecting an app store commission of 30% from all developers.

