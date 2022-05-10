Apple, Google, Microsoft join hands to support password-less login

The new standard will let websites and apps to offer consistent, secure, and password-less sign-ins to users across devices and platforms.

Microsoft, Apple and Google have partnered to expand support for a password-less sign-in standard created by the FIDO Alliance, an open industry association and the World Wide Web Consortium.

The new standard will let websites and apps to offer consistent, secure, and password-less sign-ins to users across devices and platforms, the association said in a release.

The multi-device FIDO credentials referred to as passkeys will allow users to sign in by authenticating with their faces, fingerprints, or device PIN, Vasu Jakkal, VP at Microsoft, said in a blog post.

Users can use their FIDO sign-in credentials or “passkey” on any of their device, including new ones, without having to re-enroll for every account. They can sign in to an app or website on nearly any device, regardless of the OS or browser the device is running, according to FIDO.

For example, users can sign into a Google Chrome browser that runs on Microsoft Windows, using a passkey on an Apple device.

Earlier, users had to sign in to each website or app with each device before they could use password-less functionality.

These new capabilities are expected to be available across Apple, Google, and Microsoft platforms over the course of this year.

The new approach protects against phishing and makes sign-ins more secure compared to passwords and legacy multi-factor technologies like one-time passcodes sent over SMS, according to the FIDO release.

“Passwords are not only hard to remember and keep track of, but they’re also one of the most common entry points for attackers,” Jakkal noted.

He estimated that there are 921 password attacks every second, nearly doubling in frequency over the past 12 months.