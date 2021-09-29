Apple, Google asked to turn in S.Korea compliance plans by mid-October

The Korea Communications Commission will soon be drawing up an enforcement ordinance that will accompany the amendment of the country’s Telecommunications Business Act.

Apple and Alphabet's Google have been asked to turn in by mid-October compliance plans for a new South Korean law that bans major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, a regulatory official said on Wednesday.

Apple and Google did not have immediate comment.

The Korea Communications Commission will soon be drawing up an enforcement ordinance that will accompany the amendment of the country's Telecommunications Business Act. Most of the new law went into effect in mid-September.

The enforcement ordinance is expected to be drafted within six months or possibly earlier, the official said.