Apple ‘Glowtime’ event: What to expect from iPhone 16, Watch 10 and AirPods 4

As Apple gears up for the Glowtime event on September 9, here are some major upgrades and updates expected from the smartphone maker.

All eyes will be on the iPhone 16 at the highly anticipated Glowtime event at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino. Apple is expected to plug a new A18 Pro SoC (System on Chip) in the device. This next-generation chipset won’t be just about incremental speed boosts or enhanced graphics. It could represent a key step in Apple’s broader strategy to future-proof its devices for a new era of artificial intelligence.

Apple is expected to equip all iPhone 16 models with an A18 Pro chipset, marking a significant departure from previous years, where only the higher-end models received the latest processors. The move is aimed at creating a unified AI experience across the entire iPhone lineup.

By equipping all iPhone 16 models with the A18 Pro, Apple can deploy Gen AI performance by building on an installed base that will be ready for future advances in on-device AI services, including their proprietary ‘Apple Intelligence’.

The A18 Pro chip is expected to feature a 6-core CPU, with two high-performance cores and four efficiency cores, alongside increased GPU capabilities. This balance will enable more efficient handling of intensive AI workloads, reducing reliance on the cloud and offering enhanced privacy protections.

With Google’s Pixel 9 series currently leading the charge in integrating Gen AI capabilities, Apple might look to catch up with the search giant through the A18 Pro-powered iPhone 16. Apple’s device could include more natural voice interactions, advanced real-time transcription, and even on-device image and video generation.

While Apple is about 2-3 years behind Google in AI features, the iPhone 16’s enhanced hardware could lay the groundwork for rapid AI feature deployment soon.

The iPhone 16 is also expected to deliver significant upgrades in computational photography, particularly in low-light conditions with zoom capabilities. With AI processing on-device, users can expect faster, more accurate image rendering without compromising on privacy.

Apple Watch 10

Apple Watch 10 is expected to get thinner and be made available in larger sizes. The tenth edition of the company’s watch could also get a battery boost that could make it last longer. Separately, after last year’s pulse oximetry patents infringement debacle that made Apple pull off shelves its Watch 9 and Ultra 2, the company is expected to roll out a few health features.

AirPods 4

The fourth edition of the AirPods could come in two variants - one with active noise cancellation (ANC), and the other would be a cheaper option. They could both come with a better fit and USB type-C charging cases.

