Apple gears up for iPhone 15 launch with 85 million units: Report

August 04, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

Apple plans to make roughly 85 million iPhone 15 units, according to a report by Bloomberg

The Hindu Bureau

Apple’s latest forecast of 85 million units is slightly lower than its initial shipment target [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple plans to make roughly 85 million iPhone 15 units, according to a report by Bloomberg. The company is expected to raise its overall revenue by increasing prices for its Pro models despite a tumultuous global economy and a projected decline in the overall smartphone market.

Apple’s latest forecast of 85 million units is slightly lower than its initial shipment target of 90 million in the previous two years.

A report by Counterpoint Research indicated that Apple’s sales slid 2% in the most recent quarter, but its market share rose to 17% due to the growing demand for phones priced at $600 or more.

The report further sheds light on Apple experiencing record shares in new markets, including India, where it achieved a staggering 50% YoY growth in Q2 2023.

Apple faced some challenges in its production process this year. An issue with CMOS image sensors led to a trim in the forecast for its entry-level phones by approximately two million units. Nevertheless, the company offset this dip by adding orders for higher-priced Pro models.

