Apple gears up for iPhone 15 launch with 85 million units: Report

Apple plans to make roughly 85 million iPhone 15 units, according to a report by Bloomberg

August 04, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple’s latest forecast of 85 million units is slightly lower than its initial shipment target [File]

Apple’s latest forecast of 85 million units is slightly lower than its initial shipment target [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple plans to make roughly 85 million iPhone 15 units, according to a report by Bloomberg. The company is expected to raise its overall revenue by increasing prices for its Pro models despite a tumultuous global economy and a projected decline in the overall smartphone market.

Apple’s latest forecast of 85 million units is slightly lower than its initial shipment target of 90 million in the previous two years.

ALSO READ
Tata nears a deal to make iPhones in India: Report

A report by Counterpoint Research indicated that Apple’s sales slid 2% in the most recent quarter, but its market share rose to 17% due to the growing demand for phones priced at $600 or more.

The report further sheds light on Apple experiencing record shares in new markets, including India, where it achieved a staggering 50% YoY growth in Q2 2023.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple faced some challenges in its production process this year. An issue with CMOS image sensors led to a trim in the forecast for its entry-level phones by approximately two million units. Nevertheless, the company offset this dip by adding orders for higher-priced Pro models.

