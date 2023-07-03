  • Apple has been forced to make major cuts to production forecasts for its augmented-reality headset Vision Pro launched last month, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing multiple people with direct knowledge of the manufacturing process.
  • The iPhone maker has asked two China-based suppliers for enough components for 130,000 to 150,000 units in the first year, FT reported, citing two China-based suppliers of some components for the Vision Pro.
  • The complexity of the headset design and difficulties in production are behind the scaling back of targets, FT reported, and plans for a more affordable version of the device have been pushed back, it said.