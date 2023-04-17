ADVERTISEMENT

Apple’s first retail store goes live in India

April 17, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

Apple BKC in Mumbai will also function as a service centre

The Hindu Bureau

Apple’s first retail store goes live in India | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Apple on Monday unveiled its first retail store in India, aimed at reaching out to more buyers who prefer the touch-and-feel experience.

Located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, the retail store will open for the general public on April 18. Similarly, Apple will open its second retail store in Saket Mall, New Delhi on April 20.

 The store will also function as service centre but for that visitors need to have a prior appointment. | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

ALSO READ
Apple continuously expanding business operations in India, says Piyush Goyal

The Apple BKC, as the store is being called, will host Apple devices including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Watches, accessories, Apple TV, etc. The store will also function as a service centre but for that, visitors need to have a prior appointment.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple did not reveal the details about further expansion in India where it majorly targets Samsung’s wide retail presence.

Apple BKC features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages. | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

“At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail.

Apple BKC features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages.

Customers can also order the devices online and can pick it up from the Apple BKC store. The trade-in facility will be available as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US