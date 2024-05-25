Apple explains rare bug that caused deleted photos to resurface on iOS devices  

Apple, earlier this week, released an update for iOS that fixed a rare bug that was reportedly causing deleted photos to resurface on devices. images deleted months and even years ago to were reportedly resurfacing on iOS device, raising concerns on how the company stored and managed data in iCloud.

While Apple did not release any statements addressing the issue, the iPhone-makes released the iOS 17.5.1 update the release notes for which stated that the problem was caused due to “database corruption”.

Apple further confirmed that iCloud photos is not to be blamed for the bug and the images were resurfacing due to corrupt databases that existed on the device’s file system, a report from 9to5 mac said.

The company said that photos that did not fully delete from a user’s device were not syned iCloud photos. These files were only on the device and could have persisted from one device to another when restoring from a backup, when performing a device-to-device transfer, or when restoring from an iCloud Backup but not using iCloud photos.

And though now deleted social media posts on Reddit alleged that photos were also reappearing on iPads after they were sold. Apple says that after a device has been completely erased all files and content are permanently deleted, and there is no chance of photos resurfacing down the line.

Apple further said that the bug was rare and affected a very small number of users.

