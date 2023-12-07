ADVERTISEMENT

Apple exec behind iPhone screen and touch ID is leaving

December 07, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:32 am IST

Apple senior executive Steve Hotelling who oversaw iPhone screen and touch ID technology that transformed the way iPhones feel and function is leaving the company.

Reuters

Apple senior executive Steve Hotelling is leaving the company | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple senior executive Steve Hotelling who oversaw iPhone screen and touch ID technology that transformed the way iPhones feel and function is leaving the company, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Hotelling is named on multiple patents that relate to the iPhone and iPad's touch screen features along with being one of the inventors of Apple devices' Touch ID feature, according to the Bloomberg report.

The report also said Steve oversaw the company’s camera engineering team and led efforts on developing depth-sensing technologies for augmented reality. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Hotelling has represented Apple in multiple legal trials over his two-decade career with the company, the Bloomberg report said.

