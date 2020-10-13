13 October 2020 22:12 IST

Live updates from Apple's 'Hi Speed' October Special Event - Apple goes live from Apple Park in Cupertino, California

It has been a busy year for Apple, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In spring, the Cupertino-based company launched a revamped MacBook Air, iPhone SE, iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) to name a few.

In June, WWDC (Worldwide Developer Conference, affectionately named ‘Dub Dub’) went virtual, too, for the first time ever. There were a host of announcements, including Apple Silicon, the new ARM-powered processor, touted to replace Intel chipsets in Macs. New operating systems were naturally announced: OS/iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, and AirPods software updates.

During the virtual ‘Time Flies’ Special Event in September, the company launched Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad Air, and eighth-generation iPad, to name a few. Plus, after years of hosting third-party authorised resellers of Apple products, India became a new home to Apple’s official online store on September 23, complete with personalised services for customers.

Advertising

Advertising

And, of course, this year, Apple — founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak — became the world’s first publicly-traded US company to reach a US$2 trillion dollar market cap.

Now, we wait for the details of Apple’s virtual ‘Hi Speed’ Special Event, set to go live globally from Apple Park, California, at 10.30 pm IST. Could iPhone 12, the company’s first 5G smartphone, be unveiled today? What of the rumoured HomePod Mini, AirTags and AirPods Studio?

Tune into our live blog for updates on the minute.

Apple leaped into the fitness space with Fitness+

Apple Watch announces Fitness+ an in-house fitness service with 10 workout routines — yoga, strength, rowing, mindful cool-downs, among others — from expert trainers from around the world. A subscription-based suite called Apple One was announced.

Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE was launched

Unlike the green sensor in previous Apple Watches, Apple Watch Series 6 comes with a red sensor along with Blood Oxygen (SPO2) measurement systems. A new design for Watch bands was also announced - single loop, braided bands, revised leather straps and more. Other products including new iPad Air and Apple Watch SE were announced.

Apple introduced update to Apple Watch in previous event

In the previous Apple event held on Sept 15, Apple COO Jeff Williams spoke about “a big leap forward for Apple Watch” in the form of WatchOS 7 which comes with Sleep Tracking, Bedtime features and Handwashing Timer.

Regards from Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook braces for the event by sharing his 'event day playlist' in a tweet.