ADVERTISEMENT

Apple drops out of talks to join OpenAI investment round: Report

Published - September 28, 2024 11:31 am IST

Apple has reportedly dropped out of negotiations to participate in an OpenAI funding round where the ChatGPT maker expected to raise about $6.5 billion

Reuters

Apple has reportedly left negotiations to participate in an OpenAI funding round expected to raise about $6.5 billion. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple has left negotiations to participate in an OpenAI funding round expected to raise about $6.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tech giant recently fell out of the talks for the round, set to close next week, the newspaper said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Other firms, such as Microsoft and Nvidia, have also been in talks to participate, the report said, adding that Microsoft was expected to invest about $1 billion after having already poured $13 billion into the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI declined to comment, while Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last month, the Journal first reported that Apple was in the talks, as part of OpenAI's new fund-raising effort that could value the ChatGPT maker above $100 billion.

The high valuation is a result of the AI arms race OpenAI sparked with its launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, spurring companies across industries to invest billions in the technology to stay ahead of the competition and capture market share.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US