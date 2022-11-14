November 14, 2022 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

Apple is continuing to hire engineers for teams working on its AR and VR technology ahead of the launch of its mixed-reality headset in 2023, a report from Bloomberg said.

Development of the first version of the OS, codenamed ”Oak”, for the mixed-reality headset, “is wrapping up internally” the report shared.

Apple is searching for a software producer to create digital content for the headset and is also looking to build a video service featuring 3D content for it.

The company is also looking to bring third-party apps for the mixed-reality headset, and is hiring engineers to work on tools for connected experiences in a 3D mixed-reality world.

Apple has also recruited Dave Scott, a former senior manager at the company working who worked on the self-driving car team and later headed a healthcare startup. His work in medical and robotics technology suggests that headset might feature some health applications, the report said.

Earlier this year, a report emerged that Apple intends to slow hiring and spending growth next year in a bid to cope with potential economic downturn.