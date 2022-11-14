Apple doubles down on development of its mixed-reality headset ahead of 2023 launch: report 

November 14, 2022 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

Apple’s mixed-reality headset has been rumoured for years now, and is expected to be focused on “Pro” users 

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Apple logo seen at its store | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple is continuing to hire engineers for teams working on its AR and VR technology ahead of the launch of its mixed-reality headset in 2023, a report from Bloomberg said.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Development of the first version of the OS, codenamed ”Oak”, for the mixed-reality headset, “is wrapping up internally” the report shared.

Apple is searching for a software producer to create digital content for the headset and is also looking to build a video service featuring 3D content for it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The company is also looking to bring third-party apps for the mixed-reality headset, and is hiring engineers to work on tools for connected experiences in a 3D mixed-reality world.

Apple has also recruited Dave Scott, a former senior manager at the company working who worked on the self-driving car team and later headed a healthcare startup. His work in medical and robotics technology suggests that headset might feature some health applications, the report said.

Trending

  1. Nalini, five other Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts walk out of prison
  2. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  3. Joe Biden pleased with election turnout, says reflects quality of party's candidates
  4. Research first: On the UGC move on research papers by Ph.D. scholars
  5. How to watch or stream Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 live in India

Earlier this year, a report emerged that Apple intends to slow hiring and spending growth next year in a bid to cope with potential economic downturn.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US