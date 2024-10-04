GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple Diwali Sale 2024: Save up to ₹5000 on iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max with card offers

Ahead of Diwali and the festive season in India, Apple is promoting various card deals, cashback privileges, and exchange offers

Published - October 04, 2024 09:48 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, pictured above [File]

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, pictured above [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Around a month after Apple unveiled its AI-powered iPhone 16 lineup of smartphones, the premium gadget maker has introduced its Diwali and festive season offers for devices.

With Apple Trade In, users can give back their old iPhones, starting from the iPhone 6s Plus up to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, in order to get credit ranging from ₹4,000 to ₹67,500. Select smartphones from other companies, including OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi, Google, and Poco, were also eligible for exchange credit. The orders can be made online or at an Apple store, while trades can happen at an Apple store or on the user’s doorstep.

Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max come to Indian stores, Blinkit, Amazon, Flipkart

Users will also get instant credit when they exchange an eligible Mac, iPad, or Apple Watch at the Apple Store.

A free engraving service is offered for several devices, including iPads, AirPods, AirTags, the Apple Pencil Pro, or the Apple Pencil (2nd generation). Buyers can select a mix of emojis, numbers, and text in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu, and English.

Users can also get up to ₹10,000 instant cashback with eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards, as well as up to 12 months of no-cost EMI from most leading banks, said Apple on its website.

Published - October 04, 2024 09:48 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.