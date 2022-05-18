Apple delays plan to have workers in office 3 days a week
In March, a report noted that after April 11, staff at Apple would be required to work twice a week from office, and from May 23 would have to work from office at least three days a week.
Apple Inc is indefinitely delaying a plan that would require employees to work from office three days a week due to rising COVID-19 cases, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
