Apple delays plan to have workers in office 3 days a week

Reuters May 18, 2022 12:45 IST

Reuters May 18, 2022 12:45 IST

In March, a report noted that after April 11, staff at Apple would be required to work twice a week from office, and from May 23 would have to work from office at least three days a week.

FILE PHOTO: A municipal police officer wearing a protective face mask walks past the Apple store on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris in France, April 16, 2020. | Photo Credit: Reuters

In March, a report noted that after April 11, staff at Apple would be required to work twice a week from office, and from May 23 would have to work from office at least three days a week.

Apple Inc is indefinitely delaying a plan that would require employees to work from office three days a week due to rising COVID-19 cases, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. In March, Bloomberg, citing an internal memo, had reported that after April 11, staff at Apple would be required to work twice a week from office, and from May 23 would have to work from office at least three days a week.



Our code of editorial values