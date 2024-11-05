GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple delays launch of its affordable Vision Pro headset to after 2027

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted that Apple’s plan to launch the standard Vision Pro headset is still on track for 2025 with an upgraded M5 processor

Published - November 05, 2024 11:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Apple’s affordable Vision Pro variant is reportedly pushed beyond 2027. 

FILE PHOTO: Apple’s affordable Vision Pro variant is reportedly pushed beyond 2027.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple’s affordable Vision Pro variant is reportedly pushed beyond 2027. Prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Kuo revealed in a post on X, saying the company’s decision to delay the release of the cheaper model indicates that Apple believes that simply reducing the price wouldn’t lead to “more successful use cases.”

Kuo also noted that Apple’s plan to launch the standard Vision Pro headset is still on track for 2025 with an upgraded M5 processor. 

Separately, it has also been found that Apple’s online store is now selling a $50 top strap accessory for the Vision Pro made by Belkin. 

The Vision Pro headset comes with a couple of different head strap options in the box: a default Solo Knit Band made of a 3D knitted fabric and an optional Dual Loop Band which is made of a thinner and more comfortable fabric. 

Belkin’s side-to-side strap is better than these two as it gives “more balance making the headset wearable for more than 15 minutes at a time,” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said on X.

Notably, Belkin is also a Foxconn subsidiary which would explain why Apple turned to them.

