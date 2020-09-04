Apple defers update of its anti-tracking feature to 2021

Apple is delaying a new privacy feature that will require developers to seek permission from users to collect data and track them across mobile apps and websites on iPhones and iPads.
The iPhone-maker wanted to implement the tool along with its iOS 14 software upgrade, expected to release later this month. But it has now postponed the update to next year. The anti-tracking feature would make it difficult for app-makers to track people online and sell ads digitally.
“We are committed to ensuring users can choose whether or not they allow an app to track them. To give developers time to make necessary changes, apps will be required to obtain permission to track users starting early next year,” Apple said in a statement.
The feature was first introduced in World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 to understand app’s privacy practices. It will show users a prompt when an app requests the identification for advertisers, or IFDA code. This code helps advertisers know how the ads are performing across mobile apps, websites or through social media platforms like Facebook or Instagram.
Developers will be required to provide information about some of app’s data collection practices on the product page. Besides, they must include a purpose string in the system prompt that explains why they would like to track the user.
