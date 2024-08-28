GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple cuts about 100 digital services jobs: Report

Apple has been reorganizing teams amid shifting priorities, including to artificial intelligence

Published - August 28, 2024 10:04 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Apple Inc has eliminated about 100 jobs in its digital services group, including those that run its Apple Books app and Apple Bookstore.

FILE PHOTO: Apple Inc has eliminated about 100 jobs in its digital services group, including those that run its Apple Books app and Apple Bookstore. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple Inc has eliminated about 100 jobs in its digital services group, with the biggest cuts affecting the team responsible for its Apple Books app and Apple Bookstore, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The layoffs include some engineering roles and other services teams like the one that runs Apple News, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple declined to comment on the Bloomberg News report.

It was not immediately clear how many employees Apple had in its services division. The company had approximately 161,000 full-time equivalent employees as of Sept.30, 2023, according to its latest annual report.

Apple iPhone 16 series launch confirmed for September 9; All you need to know about prices, Apple Intelligence, and iOS 18

Apple has been reorganizing teams amid shifting priorities, including to artificial intelligence.

It has previously suspended work on its next high-end Vision headset and shuttered a project to design and develop its own smartwatch displays earlier this year, according to media reports.

Apple has been facing headwinds in China, its third-largest market, since last year, where sales declined 6.5% last quarter.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.