Apple could bring under-display Face ID with iPhone 16 Pro

January 12, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

Apple could bring under-display Face ID to the iPhone 16 Pro models in 2024, according to a report by MacRumors.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The technology used for Face ID will live directly under the screen and will blend in with the rest of the display when it is turned on, revealing only the cutout for the front-facing camera, the report shared.

The report is based on reporting tracks with predictions from the supply chain analyst Ross Young who tweeted, last year, that the iPhone 16 Pro will come with under-display Face ID.

This is not the first time such reports have emerged, earlier, rumours pointed to the Cupertino-based tech giant bringing under-display tech with the iPhone 14 and 15 Pro models. However, that did not pan out and the iPhone 15 models are not expected to sport the technology either.

Under-display tech has been around for some time with other manufacturers including Samsung experimenting with it in earlier devices. Samsung first added the feature in its Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, the company faced problems with poor image quality and the camera’s being noticeable even when the display was turned on.

Other manufacturers like Xiaomi with its Mi Mix4, ZTE Axon 30 5G, and Oppo have also designed smartphones that use the under-display technology.

However, Apple with its tenacity of introducing features much later than Android is yet to bring out a device with the tech.

Other challenges the company faces could also stem from the differences between a traditional selfie camera and the TrueDepth infrared camera the company used for Face ID. Apple will not be willing to ship devices with FaceID where the IR camera struggles to perform as its reliability is something most users swear by.

According to The Elec, the company plans to eventually expand the under-display technology to include the selfie camera which could potentially eliminate the notch and the Dynamic Island completely, in future devices.

However, with the iPhone 16 models will still have some kind of a notch for the camera, which will expectedly be smaller and potentially less noticeable. What then becomes of the Dynamic Island is unclear. And while it does not seem Apple has plans to get rid of the feature just yet, as it is expected on the 15 lineup, it could make way for a much more seamless display in future iPhones.