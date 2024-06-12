GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Apple could be looking at deals with Google, Anthropic after OpenAI

Meanwhile, Apple too is reportedly building its own large language model to power on-device generative AI features as it fills the gap with AI models from others. 

Updated - June 12, 2024 01:08 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 01:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: After announcing its deal with OpenAI, Apple could be eyeing partnerships with Google and Anthropic AI to integrate their respective AI chatbots, Gemini and Claude into the iPhone. 

FILE PHOTO: After announcing its deal with OpenAI, Apple could be eyeing partnerships with Google and Anthropic AI to integrate their respective AI chatbots, Gemini and Claude into the iPhone.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

After announcing its deal with OpenAI, Apple could be eyeing partnerships with Google and Anthropic AI to integrate their respective AI chatbots, Gemini and Claude into the iPhone. In a follow-up interview after WWDC on Monday, Apple’s software chief Craig Federighi hinted at a potential agreement with Google Gemini in the future saying it started with OpenAI because their large language model was “the best.” 

Federighi explained that the company hoped to eventually have a range of different models in the iPhone for users to choose from.

“We think ultimately people are going to have a preference perhaps for certain models that they want to use, maybe one that’s great for creative writing or one that they prefer for coding. And so, we want to enable users ultimately to bring a model of their choice. And so, we may look forward to doing integrations with different models like Google Gemini in the future. I mean, nothing to announce right now, but that’s our direction,” he said during the panel discussion. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The New York Times had reported earlier in March this year that Apple was negotiating with Google to license Gemini.

How Apple used Google's help to train its AI models

Meanwhile, Apple too is reportedly building its own large language model to power on-device generative AI features as it fills the gap with AI models from others. 

Federighi also confirmed that the voice assistant will notify a user before sending them off its own in-house models. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.