Apple could be looking at deals with Google, Anthropic after OpenAI

After announcing its deal with OpenAI, Apple could be eyeing partnerships with Google and Anthropic AI to integrate their respective AI chatbots, Gemini and Claude into the iPhone. In a follow-up interview after WWDC on Monday, Apple’s software chief Craig Federighi hinted at a potential agreement with Google Gemini in the future saying it started with OpenAI because their large language model was “the best.”

Federighi explained that the company hoped to eventually have a range of different models in the iPhone for users to choose from.

“We think ultimately people are going to have a preference perhaps for certain models that they want to use, maybe one that’s great for creative writing or one that they prefer for coding. And so, we want to enable users ultimately to bring a model of their choice. And so, we may look forward to doing integrations with different models like Google Gemini in the future. I mean, nothing to announce right now, but that’s our direction,” he said during the panel discussion.

The New York Times had reported earlier in March this year that Apple was negotiating with Google to license Gemini.

Meanwhile, Apple too is reportedly building its own large language model to power on-device generative AI features as it fills the gap with AI models from others.

Federighi also confirmed that the voice assistant will notify a user before sending them off its own in-house models.