Apple confirms outage in iCloud Private Relay is affecting Safari users  

Apple in its System Status Page confirmed that iCloud Private Relay service may be slow or unavailable  

Published - July 27, 2024 11:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo is seen at the entrance of an Apple Store in downtown Brussels, Belgium March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo is seen at the entrance of an Apple Store in downtown Brussels, Belgium March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple has an ongoing outage in its iCloud Private Relay system that is affecting Safari users.

While the iPhone-maker is yet to reveal the reason behind the outage, the service which protects users’ privacy by routing the internet through multiple servers, is slow or unavailable for some users.

For impacted users, the problem surfaces when they use Safari to browse the internet, while private relay is switched on. Users can switch off the service for the time being.

The outage was first reported at 2:34 p.m. Eastern Time, but it does not appear to be affecting all ‌iCloud‌ users.

When enabled, Private Relay routes traffic from Safari through two separate internet relays ensuring that no single party “not even Apple – can see both who you are and what sites you’re visiting”.

