Apple commits to replace defective AirPods Pro ear buds

The AirPods users of the defective AirPods may find crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone.

Apple has acknowledged problems faced by AirPods Pro users and promised replacement for confirmed issues.

"Apple has determined that a small percentage of AirPods Pro may experience sound issues," the company said on its support page.

AirPods Pro with a confirmed issue will be replaced, it said. Defective units were manufactured before October 2020.

Active Noise Cancellation also might fail to function. In such instances, users may experience loss of bass sound and increase in background noise.

Users can service their AirPods Pro at Apple’s authorized service providers, Apple retail stores or contact Apple support.

The defective pieces will be tested prior to any service, Apple said. Apple or Apple authorized service providers will service the affected AirPods Pro-left, right or both, free of charge or replace the ones with confirmed issues.

Apple also confirmed that the AirPods Pro’s cases will not be replaced, and that no other AirPod model will be a part of this replacement programme.

Apple has made this programme available worldwide, and it will cover affected AirPods Pro for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit.

It does not extend the standard warranty coverage of the AirPods Pro.

Earlier, the iPhone maker had also acknowledged and addressed issues with its Magsafe technology in iPads after receiving complaints from users.