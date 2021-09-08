Apple car chief leaves for Ford

Doug Field. | Picture by special arrangement.

08 September 2021

Field is joining Ford at a time when the company is looking to transition to a new and complex phase in auto industry.

Ford has hired head of Apple’s car project, Doug Field, to lead its advanced technology and embedded systems as the company looks to bolster EV and self-driving plans.

Field was in-charge of special projects at Apple, and was previously led the Engineering division at Tesla. He started his career at Ford as a development engineer from 1987 to 1993.

In his new role, effective today, Field will lead Ford’s Embedded Software and Hardware organisation currently consisting of Vehicle Controls, Enterprise Connectivity, Features, Integration & Validation, Architecture & Platform, Driver Assistance Technology and Digital Engineering Tools. He will report to Ford President and CEO Jim Farley.

“Doug is one of the world’s most respected engineering and product design leaders and has been a driving force behind breakthrough products across auto, tech and mobility, including at Apple, Tesla and Segway,” Farley said in a statement.

He will work closely with Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s chief product platform and operations officer.

It is not clear how Field’s move to Ford will impact Apple’s car plans. Reports surfaced earlier that Apple was planning to launch an electric car by 2024, but the company did not reveal any specifics.