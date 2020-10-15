Apple can continue its ban on Fortnite from App Store

15 October 2020 17:10 IST

However, the court temporarily restrained Apple from taking any action with respect to the Epic affiliates’ developer tools and accounts.

Apple need not bring back Fortnite into its App Store as Epic Games’ request to restore Fortnite post an App Store ban has been turned by a U.S. District Judge.

"The Court maintains its findings from the temporary restraining order and hereby grants in part and denies in part Epic Games' motion for a preliminary injunction," said Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, U.S. District Judge in a ruling issued on Friday.

After Apple banned Fortnite from its App Store, Epic Games filed a request for reinstating Fortnite onto App Store, and to stop Apple from terminating Epic affiliates’ access to developer tools for other applications, including Unreal Engine.

Advertising

Advertising

Apple believes Epic can release a version of the game with contract-breaking direct payments option removed, if the gaming company really wants iOS users to access Fortnite. It even offered the 30% payment required by Apple's IAP policy to be placed in an escrow pending resolution of the trial. But Epic Games rejected the offer.

"The refusal to do so suggests Epic Games is not principally concerned with iOS consumers, but rather, harbours other tactical motives," said Rogers.

However, the court temporarily restrained Apple from taking any action with respect to the Epic affiliates’ developer tools and accounts.

“Apple has chosen to act severely, and by doing so, has impacted non-parties and a third-party developer ecosystem. In this regard, the equities do weigh against Apple," said Rogers.