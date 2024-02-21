Apple brings PQ3 protocol to secure iMessage against powerful quantum computers

February 21, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

Apple on Wednesday introduced PQ3 (Level 3), a post-quantum cryptographic protocol that advances end-to-end secure messaging in iMessage. The Cupertino-based company aims to strengthen iMessage against powerful quantum computers that might come in later.

Currently in beta, the support for PQ3 will start to roll out with the public releases of iOS 17.4, iPadOS 17.4, macOS 14.4, and watchOS 10.4.

“With compromise-resilient encryption and extensive defenses against even highly sophisticated quantum attacks, PQ3 is the first messaging protocol to reach what we call Level 3 security,” said Apple.

“To our knowledge, PQ3 has the strongest security properties of any at-scale messaging protocol in the world,” added Apple spokesperson.

Traditionally, messaging platforms use classical public key cryptography, such as RSA, Elliptic Curve signatures, and Diffie-Hellman key exchange, to establish secure end-to-end encrypted connections between devices.

“All these algorithms are based on difficult mathematical problems that have long been considered too computationally intensive for computers to solve. However, the rise of quantum computing threatens to change the equation,” Apple believes.

Apple thinks that a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could solve these classical mathematical problems in fundamentally different ways to threaten the security of end-to-end encrypted communications.

“Although such quantum computers don’t yet exist, extremely well-resourced attackers can already prepare for their possible arrival by taking advantage of the steep decrease in modern data storage costs,” Apple told.

Currently, most existing messaging apps fall either into Level 0 (no end-to-end encryption by default and no quantum security) or Level 1 (end-to-end encryption by default, but with no quantum security). At Level 2, the application of post-quantum cryptography is limited to the initial key establishment.

The Level 3 security is where post-quantum cryptography is used to secure both the initial key establishment and the ongoing message exchange, with the ability to rapidly and automatically restore the cryptographic security of a conversation even if a given key becomes compromised.

iMessage conversations between devices that support PQ3 are automatically ramping up to the post-quantum encryption protocol, said Apple.

“As we gain operational experience with PQ3 at the massive global scale of iMessage, it will fully replace the existing protocol within all supported conversations this year,” concluded Apple.