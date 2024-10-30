ADVERTISEMENT

Apple brings out smaller Mac mini designed for AI: Prices, specs, availability

Updated - October 30, 2024 10:59 am IST

Apple has brought out a 5x5 inch Mac mini that is starting at ₹59,900 and is geared for Apple Intelligence (AI)

The Hindu Bureau

The Mac mini is available to pre-order, while it will be out on November 8 [File] | Photo Credit: Apple Newsroom

Apple introduced its new AI-centric Mac mini that it said was less than half the size of its predecessor, clocking in at 5x5 inches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The revamped Mac mini runs on the M4 and new M4 Pro chips, with the iPhone-maker promising 1.8x faster CPU performance and 2.2x faster GPU performance when compared to the M1 model.

The new Mac mini starts at ₹59,900 (16GB variant) and is available to pre-order, while it will be out on November 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Intelligence launches the iPhone into the AI era

Apple also said that the new Mac mini was Apple’s first carbon neutral Mac. The device has both front and back ports, and includes the Thunderbolt 5.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Apple confirmed that its Apple Intelligence features would roll out in December, while additional capabilities can be expected next year.

“The new Mac mini delivers gigantic performance in an unbelievably small design thanks to the power efficiency of Apple silicon and an innovative new thermal architecture. Combined with the performance of M4 and the new M4 Pro chip, enhanced connectivity on both the front and back, and the arrival of Apple Intelligence, Mac mini is more capable and versatile than ever, and there is nothing else like it.” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, in a company blog post.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US