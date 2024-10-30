Apple brings out smaller Mac mini designed for AI: Prices, specs, availability

Apple introduced its new AI-centric Mac mini that it said was less than half the size of its predecessor, clocking in at 5x5 inches.

The revamped Mac mini runs on the M4 and new M4 Pro chips, with the iPhone-maker promising 1.8x faster CPU performance and 2.2x faster GPU performance when compared to the M1 model.

The new Mac mini starts at ₹59,900 (16GB variant) and is available to pre-order, while it will be out on November 8.

Apple also said that the new Mac mini was Apple’s first carbon neutral Mac. The device has both front and back ports, and includes the Thunderbolt 5.

Apple confirmed that its Apple Intelligence features would roll out in December, while additional capabilities can be expected next year.

“The new Mac mini delivers gigantic performance in an unbelievably small design thanks to the power efficiency of Apple silicon and an innovative new thermal architecture. Combined with the performance of M4 and the new M4 Pro chip, enhanced connectivity on both the front and back, and the arrival of Apple Intelligence, Mac mini is more capable and versatile than ever, and there is nothing else like it.” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, in a company blog post.