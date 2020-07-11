Apple boosts Develop in Swift and Everyone Can Code programmes

Apple has announced new improvements to its Develop in Swift and Everyone Can Code curricula, and a new professional learning course for educators, free of charge.

While Everyone Can Code is designed to introduce coding to students early in their schooling, Develop in Swift is intended for high school and higher education students and caters to both new as well as experienced coders.

The learning styles under the Develop in Swift programme are being restructured with the introduction of four new books. As part of the programme which commenced in 2019, students learn Swift programming language to enter the world of coding and also become skilled at Xcode using Mac. With the exception of “Develop in Swift Data Collections” which will be available at a later date, all the other books are accessible through Apple Books.

Everyone Can Code Program, which was started in 2016, teaches students to code while learning the fundamentals of Swift using games and puzzles. Students who have completed “Everyone Can Code Puzzles” can progress to the new and more advanced way to build code with Swift, using “Everyone Can Code Adventures”. It offers more lessons through Swift Playgrounds. The new guides for students and teachers are available in Apple Books.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Markets, Apps, and Services says, ”We’ve seen community college students build food security apps for their campus and watched middle school educators host virtual coding clubs over summer break.”

To make the code learning process more extensive, the tech giant will be using Apple experts to teach a new online professional learning course to educators, at no cost. Instructors teaching Swift and Xcode can benefit from this program by honing their coding skills.

“Learning to code teaches you how to solve problems and work together in creative ways. And it helps you build apps that bring your ideas to life,” says Apple, about its Everyone Can Code program.

Apple designed Swift programming language to offer an interactive approach to coding for beginners. It uses a clean syntax that makes APIs easy to read and maintain. Swift is used for macOS, iOS, watchOS, tvOS. First-time coders could use Swift Playgrounds app for iPad and start their coding journey.

Also, in order to help the learning process at home, Apple has added “A Quick Start to Code” to the new Learning from Home website. It offers on-demand videos and virtual conferences on remote learning, as well. Free one-on-one virtual coaching sessions with educators at Apple can also be scheduled here.