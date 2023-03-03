ADVERTISEMENT

Apple blocks update to email app with ChatGPT tech

March 03, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST

An update for the email app BlueMail, which uses its own version of OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model, has been blocked by Apple, claimed Ben Volach

Reuters

File photo of the Apple logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple Inc. has blocked an update to email app BlueMail, which uses a customised version of OpenAI's GPT-3 language model, the co-founder of the app developer told Reuters on Thursday.

"Apple has blocked the BlueMail update and continues to treat BlueMail unfairly and to discriminate against us," Blix's Ben Volach said.

"Other GPT-powered apps seem not to be restricted," he added.

ALSO READ
Microsoft limits Bing chats to 5 questions per session

Apple, which rejected the app update last week, asked the company to revise the app's age rating for those over 17 or implement content filtering, as BlueMail may produce content not appropriate for all audiences, according to a document viewed by Reuters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"We want fair­ness. If we're re­quired to be 17-plus, then oth­ers should also have to," Volach tweeted, adding that many other apps that advertise ChatGPT-like features listed on Apple's app store do not have age restrictions.

Apple, which was looking into the complaint, said developers have the option to challenge a rejection through the App Review Board process.

"It suggests to us that the company may scrutinize apps with ChatGPT functionality in the same way it does others where there are concerns about the quality of the user experience and appropriate nature of the content or service provided by the app," D.A. Davidson analyst Thomas Forte said.

OpenAI's ChatGPT, which can generate content in response to user prompts, has captivated the tech industry.

Microsoft and Alphabet Inc.'s Google both announced their own AI chatbots earlier in February.

While AI-powered chatbots are a nascent field, early search results and conversations have made headlines with their unpredictability.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US