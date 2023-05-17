ADVERTISEMENT

Apple blocked 1.7 million apps, removed 428,000 developer accounts from the App Store 

May 17, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST

Apple blocked 1.7 million apps, removed 428,000 developer accounts from the App Store in 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Apple blocked 1.7 million apps, removed 428,000 developer accounts from the App Store in 2022 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Apple’s App Store prevented over $2 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions, rejecting 1.7 million apps, in 2022, for failing to meet its standards for privacy, security, and content.

The company blocked close to 3.9 attempts to install or launch apps distributed through the Developer Enterprise Program, which allows large organisations to deploy internal apps for use by employees, in the last 30 days.

Apple in an effort to reduce account fraud also removed 428,000 developer accounts and 282 million customer accounts for fraud and abuse, the company shared in a blog post.

The App Store also blocked 198 million attempted fraudulent new accounts before they were created.

Apple performs a number of security checks on apps before they are made available on the App Store. These checks involve checking the apps and rejecting them if they are found to be spam, copycats, or misleading. Apps are also rejected for containing hidden undocumented features which may be used to obtain users’ personal data without their knowledge or consent, the company said.

Payment fraud in App Store

While blocking $2 billion in fraudulent transactions in 2022, the company banned 714,000 fraudulent accounts from transacting again.

Apple collects data from social media, AppleCare calls, and news stories, to develop approached and tools designed to prevent fraud, the company said.

