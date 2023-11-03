Apple Arcade expands gaming library with 8 new titles

November 03, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

Apple Arcade has confirmed that it is set to expand its gaming collection with eight new titles in November and December, catering to a diverse range of gaming preferences.

These additions bring the total number of games added by Apple Arcade in 2023 to an impressive 68 titles.

Gamers can look forward to titles such as “Knotwords+,” a minimalist word puzzle, and “Football Manager 2024 Touch,” which debuts with enhancements like improved training, a revamped Set Piece Creator, and Manager Principles.

Additionally, “Downwell+” plunges players into a thrilling descent into a well, where they must rely on gunboots to collect red gems, battle monsters, and explore hidden caves.

“Delicious – Miracle of Life+” invites players to join Emily, an expectant mother, in a time management cooking game, while “Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition” offers a magical world with Disney and Pixar characters.

These games, along with “Puzzle & Dragons Story,” “Sonic Dream Team,” and “Turmoil+,” promise engaging gameplay experiences.

Apple Arcade subscribers can also anticipate exciting updates for several existing games, including “Hello Kitty Island Adventure” and “NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition,” further enriching the diverse gaming catalog.

Apple Arcade is a premium gaming subscription service, catering to up to six family members, providing unlimited access to over 200 diverse and entertaining games, all completely free from advertisements and in-app purchases.

The service aims to provide players with a risk-free gaming environment, where every game is playable offline and most games are compatible with a variety of game controllers.

One of the distinctive features of Apple Arcade is its ability to seamlessly transition gameplay across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, allowing players to pick up where they left off on any of these devices.

While commenting on the platform, Alex Rofman, Apple’s senior director of Apple Arcade, said, “We’ve added nearly 60 new games to Apple Arcade this year, and subscribers and their families have been loving the breadth and depth of the catalog.”

