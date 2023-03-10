ADVERTISEMENT

Apple announces Apple Music Classical app

March 10, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

Apple has launched the Apple Music Classical app, which classical music lovers can download as part of their existing subscription

The Hindu Bureau

Apple announces Apple Music Classical app | Photo Credit: Apple

Apple on Friday launched Apple Music Classical, a new standalone app for classical music.

“Apple Music Classical makes it quick and easy to find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with fully optimized search,” said Apple.

The Apple Music Classical app holds hundreds of curated playlists, exclusive albums, composer biographies, guides for many key works, and intuitive browsing features.

Apple Music Classical will launch later this month and Apple Music subscribers will be able to download the Apple Music Classical app as part of their existing subscription at no additional cost.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Apple Music Classical features over five million tracks. Users can search by composer, work, conductor, or even catalogue number.

The Apple Music Classical app is expected to launch on March 28 and is available for pre-order now. To run, it requires an Apple Music subscription. The service will go live in most parts of the world, including India, with the exception of China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan.

The Apple Music Classical app will be supported on iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later. It will also be made available on the Android ecosystem in coming days, said Apple.

Get The Hindu News App on

