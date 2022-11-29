Apple announces App Store award winners for 2022

November 29, 2022 12:50 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

Apple on Tuesday announced the App Store awards for the year 2022. A total of 16 apps and games made it to the list this year. In the apps section, French social media app, BeReal emerged winner for the iPhone users.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Similarly, GoodNotes 5 became the iPad app of the year. MacFamilyTree 10 was choosen the Mac app of 2022, ViX adjudged as Apple TV app, and Gentler Streak emerged as Apple Watch app for the year 2022.

In gaming, Apex Legends Mobile was declared as iPhone game of the year. Moncage was favorite among the iPad users, Inscryption became the Mac game for 2022, El Hijo on Apple TV preferred the most, Wylde Flowers got the Apple Arcade game of the year award, and League of Legends Esports Manager became the China Game for 2022.

This year’s winners represent a diverse community of developers from around the world whose apps and games were selected by Apple’s global App Store editorial team for delivering exceptional experiences and making a profound cultural impact, said Apple.

“This year’s App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

“From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact, and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives,” he added.

Apple’s App Store editors also selected five Cultural Impact winners that have made a lasting impact on people’s lives and influenced culture, the press statement mentioned. These are; How We Feel, Dot’s Home, Locket Widget, Waterllama, and Inua- A Story in Ice and Time.

Launched in 2008, the Apple’s App Store, is currently home to 1.8 million apps. It helped $643 billion in billings and sales during 2020, said Apple.