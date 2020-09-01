Apple allows developers to challenge App Store decision on guidelines violation

Apple said that developers can also suggest changes to the App Store guidelines by submitting a form on its online portal.

Apple on Monday updated its App Store appeal process that lets developers challenge Apple over whether their app is violating one of its guidelines.

“For apps that are already on the App Store, bug fixes will no longer be delayed over guideline violations, except for those related to legal issues,” Apple said. “We also encourage you to submit your App Store and Apple development platform suggestions so we can continue to improve experiences for the developer community.”

The changes were introduced by Apple in June after a public feud with software-maker Basecamp that earned the company developers’ criticism and bad media.

Around same time, the European Union launched two antitrust investigations into Apple and the App Store. After the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), Apple locked horns with Facebook and Microsoft over cloud gaming services; and earlier this month, Epic Games challenged the Apple for in-app payments.