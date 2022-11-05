Apple agrees to settle lawsuit against its ex-employee

The company filed its lawsuit in March last year, and the settlement order was approved recently.

The Hindu Bureau
November 05, 2022 15:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

In this file photo the Apple logo is seen at the entrance of an Apple store in Washington | Photo Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM

Apple has agreed to settle a lawsuit against Simon Lancaster, its ex-product designer, who the company sued for stealing trade secrets and sharing them with a journalist for personal benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

As per the terms of settlement Lancaster has to pay an undisclosed amount as compensation to Apple and is prohibited to disclose, communicate, transfer, discuss, or use any confidential information, in any form, without Apple’s express prior written authorisation, according to court orders.

The company filed its lawsuit in March last year, and the settlement order was approved recently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite over a decade of employment at Apple, Lancaster abused his position and trust within the company to systematically disseminate Apple’s sensitive trade secret information in an effort to obtain personal benefits,” according to the complaint filed by Apple.

“He used his seniority to gain access to internal meetings and documents outside the scope of his job’s responsibilities containing Apple’s trade secrets, and he provided these trade secrets to his outside media correspondent. The Correspondent then published the stolen trade secrets in articles, citing a “source” at Apple.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The trade secrets Lancaster stole included details of unreleased Apple hardware products, unannounced feature changes to existing hardware products, and future product announcements.

Also Read
Apple's $30 million settlement over employee bag checks gets court approval

The Correspondent gave benefits to Lancaster in exchange for Apple’s trade secrets. For example, the Correspondent provided favorable coverage of a startup company in which Lancaster was an investor. Lancaster even recruited the Correspondent to serve as his personal investigator.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app