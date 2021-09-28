Apple addresses iPhone unlock issues, assures a fix

28 September 2021 19:10 IST

The Cupertino-based has said it will fix the issue and send a patch in its upcoming software update.

Apple has acknowledged that its ‘unlock with Apple Watch’ feature on iPhone 13 is not working for all users and has assured to fix the issue.

Users had complained that they get a 'unable to communicate' error while trying to unlock their iPhone when wearing a face mask. Some others noted that they could not set up the 'unlock with Apple Watch' feature.

"I have been facing this issue since the day I purchased the new iPhone 13. I am getting the error that "Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch," an user said on Apple's discussion page.

Some have faced the same problem while unlocking the MacBook M1 from their Apple Watch.

The Cupertino-based has said it will fix the issue and send a patch in its upcoming software update. Until then, users are requested to turn off the feature and to use a passcode to unlock their iPhone 13.