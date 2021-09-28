Technology

Apple addresses iPhone unlock issues, assures a fix

People wearing face masks are pictured at an Apple Store on the day the new Apple iPhone 13 series goes on sale, in Beijing, China   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple has acknowledged that its ‘unlock with Apple Watch’ feature on iPhone 13 is not working for all users and has assured to fix the issue.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Users had complained that they get a 'unable to communicate' error while trying to unlock their iPhone when wearing a face mask. Some others noted that they could not set up the 'unlock with Apple Watch' feature.

"I have been facing this issue since the day I purchased the new iPhone 13. I am getting the error that "Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch," an user said on Apple's discussion page.

Also Read | Apple’s new iPhone to take longer to reach customers: analysts

Some have faced the same problem while unlocking the MacBook M1 from their Apple Watch.

The Cupertino-based has said it will fix the issue and send a patch in its upcoming software update. Until then, users are requested to turn off the feature and to use a passcode to unlock their iPhone 13.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2021 7:22:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/apple-addresses-iphone-unlock-issues-assures-a-fix/article36716251.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY